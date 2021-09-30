Brokers Offer Predictions for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PVAC. Truist increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

PVAC opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $935.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

