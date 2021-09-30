Brokers Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

CMA opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $83.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

