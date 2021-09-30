Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.81

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.81 and traded as high as C$69.11. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$68.10, with a volume of 1,144,270 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM.A. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.50.

The company has a market cap of C$106.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

