Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE:BIP opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

