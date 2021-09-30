BSC Station (BSCS) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSC Station has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00136593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.39 or 1.00314511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.03 or 0.06879059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00757680 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

