BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Trading Down 0.9%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 49,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 59,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

BTGOF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BT Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.