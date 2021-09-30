BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.83

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $5.60. BTCS shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 32,875 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.