Bunicorn Hits Market Capitalization of $9.84 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,049.01 or 1.00123261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.09 or 0.06833392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00774344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

