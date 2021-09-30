Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,370.50.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 17,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

