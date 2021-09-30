Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 94.0% in September

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Buyer Group International stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,504,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

