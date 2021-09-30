Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.73

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 13110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

