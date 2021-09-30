Bytom 1-Day Volume Tops $13.80 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $75.10 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00351715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,702,453,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,647,769 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.