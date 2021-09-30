Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Lifted by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.91. 16,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.48 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

