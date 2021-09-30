CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267,014 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.21% of CAE worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 4,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.