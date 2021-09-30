Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $$48.42 during midday trading on Thursday. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

