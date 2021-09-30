Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$2.30

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets to C$2.30 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CXB traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.35. 339,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$96.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

