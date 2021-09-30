Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by 43.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Camden National has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $726.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

