Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.61% of Camden Property Trust worth $481,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

