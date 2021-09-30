Cameco (CCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cameco (TSE: CCO) in the last few weeks:
- 9/28/2021 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Cameco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital.
- 9/10/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
CCO traded up C$1.25 on Thursday, hitting C$27.52. 2,621,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,357. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -482.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.32.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
