Cameco (CCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cameco (TSE: CCO) in the last few weeks:

9/28/2021 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Cameco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital.

9/10/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CCO traded up C$1.25 on Thursday, hitting C$27.52. 2,621,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,357. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -482.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.32.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

