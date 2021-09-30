Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 888 presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

888 stock remained flat at $$5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

