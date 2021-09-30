Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.07

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$146.07 and traded as low as C$142.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$142.50, with a volume of 5,542,608 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total value of C$1,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,927.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

