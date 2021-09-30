Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$250.00 and last traded at C$250.00. Approximately 582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$257.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$261.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$248.39. The stock has a market cap of C$15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.93 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

