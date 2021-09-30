Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.03

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and traded as low as $26.87. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

