Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Up 6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 8,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 285,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of research firms have commented on CANG. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

