CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 1,035.3% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,777,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMD remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 345,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,706. CannaPharmaRX has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

