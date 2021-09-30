Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.56

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.56 and traded as high as $24.97. Canon shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 390,515 shares trading hands.

CAJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

