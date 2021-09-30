Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aytu Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aytu Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88).

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aytu Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

