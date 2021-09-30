Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.00

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €166.00 ($195.29) and traded as high as €190.55 ($224.18). Capgemini shares last traded at €180.20 ($212.00), with a volume of 614,529 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €188.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €166.00.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

