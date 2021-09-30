Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 6,914 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of LivePerson worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.