Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.46 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $194.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,318 shares of company stock worth $9,977,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.