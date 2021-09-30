Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,471 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

MAXR opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,837.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

