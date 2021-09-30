Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 92,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.63.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $144.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $101.39 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

