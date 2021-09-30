Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 803.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL opened at $259.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,198,643. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.