Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,796,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 1,939,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

CHX opened at $22.82 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.40 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

