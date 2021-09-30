Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

