Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 2,379 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 49,343 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $163.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

