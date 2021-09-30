Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 40,557 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 226.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 270.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

