Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,515,825 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

