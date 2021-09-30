Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 105,743 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,743 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.74. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

