Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 73,088 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,088 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,137,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 672,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

