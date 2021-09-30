Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 45.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.68 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

