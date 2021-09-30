CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLLDY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 3,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. CapitaLand has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CapitaLand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

