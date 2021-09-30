Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Hits $67.26 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $67.26 billion and $2.64 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00149913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00475515 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015577 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00039195 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.