Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.83.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

CSL stock opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.74. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

