Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 2,439.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 82,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.