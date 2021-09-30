Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $75.48 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00096868 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

