carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of carsales.com stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Get carsales.com alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.7153 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.