Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

