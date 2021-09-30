Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $220.10 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Casper has a market cap of $220.10 million and approximately $28.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00137133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,140.30 or 0.99372167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.06900461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00758146 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,377,992,571 coins and its circulating supply is 2,182,529,726 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

