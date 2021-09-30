Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 365,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,555. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

