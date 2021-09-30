Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 365,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,555. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
